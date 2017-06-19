Council to vote on drug-free work pla...

Council to vote on drug-free work place policyCity employees will...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

If passed tonight, the policy won't take effect for another 30 days. The new addition to the existing policy means employees will need to notify their supervisors they are taking medication which has symptoms or side effects that affect their daily duties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May '17 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May '17 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May '17 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May '17 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC