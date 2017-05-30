Comfort Continues Aggressive U.S. Growth
The Comfort hotel brand continues its aggressive expansion plan, opening four more hotels in the past month and demonstrating the successful progress on the brand's commitment to open 56 new properties in 2017, over one hotel per week. The new properties reflect the brand's successful transformation and timeless design, which feature a modern look and feel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Interactive.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May 21
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May '17
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC