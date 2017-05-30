Comfort Continues Aggressive U.S. Growth

Comfort Continues Aggressive U.S. Growth

37 min ago Read more: Hotel Interactive

The Comfort hotel brand continues its aggressive expansion plan, opening four more hotels in the past month and demonstrating the successful progress on the brand's commitment to open 56 new properties in 2017, over one hotel per week. The new properties reflect the brand's successful transformation and timeless design, which feature a modern look and feel.

