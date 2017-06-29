Budget bill sent to governorState Hou...

Budget bill sent to governorState House of Representatives OKa s...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Ohio House of Representatives has approved the conference committee report on Amended Substitute House Bill 49, the state operating budget. With a major focus on combating Ohio's dangerous drug epidemic and ensuring that schools receive vital funding, the legislation provides support to areas most in need and keeps spending under the rate of inflation over the biennium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robin Hamlin and Steven Fleming to tie the knot... Jun 25 Brice N Livingston 1
90 Day Fianc'e (Dec '14) Jun 23 Babe Ruth 3
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May '17 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May '17 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May '17 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May '17 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May '17 norwalktownie2 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Huron County was issued at June 30 at 8:57PM EDT

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC