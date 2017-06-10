breaking Norwalk police nab burglary suspects
At 4:26 a.m. today, the Norwalk Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from a West Seminary Street resident who reported he just confronted two subjects who broke a second story window and entered his residence. He confronted the pair on the first floor and they fled back up the stairs and exited the residence by the window they entered through.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May 21
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May '17
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May '17
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May '17
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May '17
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC