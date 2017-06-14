Boy's finger tips are blown off after dynamite cap explodesHere are...

James Pusateri, son of Francis Pusateri, of 83 Prospect Street, lost the tips of the second and third fingers of his left hand when he set off a dynamite cap by pounding it with a nail and stove wrench yesterday afternoon about 3 o'clock at Boss' shining stand. The boy had found the cap while on a farm recently and had been carrying it around, not knowing what it was.

