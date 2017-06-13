Big month of activities in NorwalkHerea s whata s on tap in the Maple...

Big month of activities in NorwalkHer...

The local drag strip will put Norwalk in the national limelight June 22 to 25 with the 11th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. Mello Yello Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Friday, June 23 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 24, at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25. To purchase general-admission or reserved seats, call Summit at 419-668-5555.

