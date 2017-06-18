A copper heron guards the fish in Scott and Nancy Sisson's water garden at 14 Rosedale.
To enjoy some of these gardens, plan on joining the annual Norwalk Master Gardener/Historical Society Garden Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 8. Six gardens of different sizes and types are on display, plus a mini-park belonging to garden hosts, Tom and Jackie Dunlap. Tickets will go on sale starting June 24 in Norwalk at Schild's IGA Supercenter, 171 Milan Ave. and Firelands Museum, 4 Case Ave. The museum is located behind the Norwalk Public Library.
