Trump healthcare bill passesJim Jordan switches his vote Updated Today at

Rep. Jim Jordan was among the Republicans who switched their votes Thursday allowing a healthcare bill to pass that includes steep premium hikes for older and sick people and slashes services. Jordan is a founder of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, a group of about 30 Republican congressman which helped torpedo Trumpcare - officially known as the American Health Care Act - in March believing it provided too many taxpayer subsidies to low-income people and increased the approximately $500 billion deficit.

