Trump healthcare bill passesJim Jordan switches his vote Updated Today at
Rep. Jim Jordan was among the Republicans who switched their votes Thursday allowing a healthcare bill to pass that includes steep premium hikes for older and sick people and slashes services. Jordan is a founder of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, a group of about 30 Republican congressman which helped torpedo Trumpcare - officially known as the American Health Care Act - in March believing it provided too many taxpayer subsidies to low-income people and increased the approximately $500 billion deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC