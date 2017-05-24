T-shirt finalists announced for '4 miles on the 4th'Inaugural...
Here are the three T-shirt finalists for the Inaugural Mapletree Road Race Run/Walk - "4 miles on the 4th" in Norwalk. The race will start at 9:30 a.m.a with the assembly/chip timing and pickup at 8 a.m. at Bluto's Sports Bar, 33 East Seminary St. The course begins on the corner of Seminary and Prospect streets and will finish at the Huron County Fairgrounds.
