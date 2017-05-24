T-shirt finalists announced for '4 miles on the 4th'Inaugural...

Here are the three T-shirt finalists for the Inaugural Mapletree Road Race Run/Walk - "4 miles on the 4th" in Norwalk. The race will start at 9:30 a.m.a with the assembly/chip timing and pickup at 8 a.m. at Bluto's Sports Bar, 33 East Seminary St. The course begins on the corner of Seminary and Prospect streets and will finish at the Huron County Fairgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.