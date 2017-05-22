Stag party at Country Club next WednesdayHere are the top stories in...

The first stag party of the season will be held at the Norwalk Country Club Wednesday, May 24, with golf in the afternoon and a diversified program in the evening, according to an announcement made by Frank Fisher, chairman of the Sports Committee today. Qualifying rounds for the annual spring handicap tournament will begin at the club Sunday, May 21, and continue through to Sunday, May 28. Fisher also announced today that inter-city matches have been booked for the next eight weeks with Fostoria, Fremont, Sandusky and Oberlin.

