Stag party at Country Club next WednesdayHere are the top stories in...
The first stag party of the season will be held at the Norwalk Country Club Wednesday, May 24, with golf in the afternoon and a diversified program in the evening, according to an announcement made by Frank Fisher, chairman of the Sports Committee today. Qualifying rounds for the annual spring handicap tournament will begin at the club Sunday, May 21, and continue through to Sunday, May 28. Fisher also announced today that inter-city matches have been booked for the next eight weeks with Fostoria, Fremont, Sandusky and Oberlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|Sun
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC