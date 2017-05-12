Spanish veterans to hold reunion {firstparagraph~=""} May 12, 1928 Today at

The Spanish War Veterans Association of Norwalk will hold its 30th annual reunion at the I.O.G.F. hall on the evening of May 29. "When this organization was formed in 1923, it was decided to hold reunions annually with the understanding that comrades who lived too far away to attend each year would make a special effort to be present every 5th year. This is a big year - - the 30th anniversary of our service.

