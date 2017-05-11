Showers today; warmer weather on the wayWarm-up on the way as...
Forecasters are calling for rain in Norwalk today, mainly after 3 p.m. There's a 40 percent chance of more rain tonight. Temperatures will begin to rise after Friday, when the high will be around 60. On Saturday, the high is projected to be in the mid 60s.
