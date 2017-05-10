Scrap enlivens circus paradeHere are the top stories in The Norwalk...
Justice J.M. Bechtol yesterday afternoon discharged Frank Eker, arrested at the instance of William Billstine, who charged Eker with pointing a loaded shot gun at him. The testimony disclosed the fact that there has been some feeling between the two families for some time and threats and counter threats had been made prior to the trouble that brought about the suit.
