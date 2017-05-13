Rich and Carolyn Schwan
Rich Schwan, of Monroeville, and the former Carolyn Bauman, of Monroeville, were married May 13, 1967, in St. Sebastian Church in Bismark. Carolyn is the daughter of the late Alfred and Leona Bauman.
