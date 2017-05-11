Norwalk road rage suspect arrestedDriver, 18, says he was twice...

Norwalk road rage suspect arrestedDri...

A Norwalk man has been charged with assault related to a road rage incident on Old State Road and Main Street Tuesday afternoon. Samson G. Smith, 20, is accused of twice punching 18-year-old Terry L Griffith in the ear causing minor injuries while Griffith was stopped at a red light.

