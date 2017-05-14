Norwalk restaurant ready to serve the...

Norwalk restaurant ready to serve the 'grooviest food in...

Ben and Kimberly Boss' 5 E. Main St. restaurant featuring sandwiches, paninis, salads and smoothies welcomed a few special guests over the weekend for a soft opening and a chance to try the long-awaited frozen yogurt. Comments flooded the social media post about the announcement, including plenty of heart-eye emojis and many saying they "can't wait" and were "excited" for the business that closed earlier this year to reopen.

