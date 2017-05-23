Norwalk High School junior Emily Swanson shows off the design she...
Emily Swanson considered it a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to design the Norwalk bicentennial logo for the Norwalk Fire Department. The daughter of Donald and Teresa smiled, knowing her design will be on the duty shirts worn by the firefighters in the summer and fall.
