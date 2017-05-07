Norwalk firefighters, CLI raise $750 for Operation Warm on Cinco de...

Norwalk firefighters, CLI raise $750 ...

Sunday May 7

Thanks to everyone who put on their waders to venture out to 16 West on Friday night for a community May 5th celebration, $750 was raised for Norwalk firefighters' Operation Warm. While it was a dark and stormy night outside, Christie Lane Industry's new community space was bright, warm and hopping - thanks to DNA Entertainment and volunteers from the Norwalk Fire Department and CLI.

