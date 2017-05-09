Norwalk, Edison schools split Borgers tax revenueCity council to...

One item is repaying the money due to schools and companies for the enterprise zone agreement and job-creation tax credit grants related to Borgers Ohio Inc. "We have to share 50 percent of our withholding income tax received from Borgers with the two school districts," Eschen said, referring to Norwalk and Edison. "Edison gets 56 percent and Norwalk gets 44 percent."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.