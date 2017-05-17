Norwalk 8th graders tour David Price ...

Norwalk 8th graders tour David Price Metal ServicesStudents in a Maker ...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Students in Norwalk Middle School's eighth-grade "Maker Space" class toured David Price Metal Services last Wednesday afternoon for an up-close look at the many jobs available in manufacturing, right in Norwalk's backyard. The students also had the opportunity to witness a special testing of a newly developed machine called a Slot Cutter, designed and manufactured by DPMS for Dynatech Corporation in Elyria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Wed Light 13
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May 4 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC