Norwalk 8th graders tour David Price Metal ServicesStudents in a Maker ...
Students in Norwalk Middle School's eighth-grade "Maker Space" class toured David Price Metal Services last Wednesday afternoon for an up-close look at the many jobs available in manufacturing, right in Norwalk's backyard. The students also had the opportunity to witness a special testing of a newly developed machine called a Slot Cutter, designed and manufactured by DPMS for Dynatech Corporation in Elyria.
