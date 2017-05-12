North Fairfield resident Maureen Missey kisses her son, Mitch Aguiar, ...
The Navy Seal is participating in a hike called the Sparta 300 for Charity, which retraces the journey that 300 Spartan soldiers took in 480 B.C. to battle the massive Persian Army. "They knew they were going to die, but they never gave up," said Aguiar's mother, Maureen Missey, referring to the 300 soldiers.
