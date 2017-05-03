No-smoking signs to be going upThe top stories in the Norwalk...
Local government buildings will have to establish "no smoking" sections under a bill passed by the Ohio House and Senate. Huron County Commissioner Maurice Smith said the commission learned of the bill today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fuel storage in garage
|Tue
|Chris
|1
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC