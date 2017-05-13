New London High School senior and junior class officers show off the...
New London High School students have earned the "Smartest Students in Huron County" trophy during the Huron County Buckle-Up Challenge sponsored by North Central EMS, the state Highway Patrol's Norwalk post and Summit Motorsports Park. Troopers selected unannounced weeks in April and May to make visits to school parking lots and observe the number of students and faculty wearing seat belts during their commute.
