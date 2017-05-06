There are on the Norwalk Reflector story from Saturday May 6, titled Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stories in the Norwalk.... In it, Norwalk Reflector reports that:

An unusual discovery was made when men were engaged in skinning the dirt from a piece of land for the Warner Stone Co., which is enlarging its quarries at that place. The work laid bare some interesting information both of geological and archaeological nature.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.