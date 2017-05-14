Mary Kline has 13 reasons to be happy on this Mother's Day.
"People ask me why I have so many kids and I tell them, 'Do you think I planned that? I was going to have six,'" says Mary Landoll-Kline, who has just enjoyed her 90th birthday, and who was chosen as Norwalk's Bicentennial Queen in November. She showed off her crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|May 13
|Shelly
|12
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC