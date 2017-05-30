Larry Dixon Wins at Cavalcade of Stars in a Top Alcohol Funny Car
NHRA Top Fuel Dragster champion Larry Dixon won the Top Alcohol Funny Car class at the 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars event May 22, 2017 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Making his debut in a Top Alcohol Funny Car, Dixon qualified in fourth position, defeated the Number Two qualifier in the semifinals.
