Larry Dixon Wins at Cavalcade of Star...

Larry Dixon Wins at Cavalcade of Stars in a Top Alcohol Funny Car

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

NHRA Top Fuel Dragster champion Larry Dixon won the Top Alcohol Funny Car class at the 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars event May 22, 2017 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Making his debut in a Top Alcohol Funny Car, Dixon qualified in fourth position, defeated the Number Two qualifier in the semifinals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May 21 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May 4 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC