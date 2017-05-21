Jaclynn Hipp and Travis Missler

Jaclynn Hipp and Travis Missler

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The bride-elect, a Norwalk native currently living in Columbus, is the daughter of John and Rachel Hipp, of Norwalk. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... 11 hr They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese Sun Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May 4 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,210,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC