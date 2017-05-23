It's time to 'jam' with the Strawberry FestivalIt's finally here! The ...
After a 13-year absence, the event, along with its joy and nostalgia will be headed by the Jaycees, who say it'll be back, better than ever and is here to stay. The Memorial Day weekend will be "jampacked" with activities, live music, food, vendors, games, special visitors and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
