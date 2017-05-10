Grave concerns: Trumpcare opponents s...

Grave concerns: Trumpcare opponents stage Norwalk "die-in" with...

About 25 demonstrators staged a "die-in" outside the East Main Street office of Rep. Jim Jordan . After telling why Trumpcare - officially known as the American Health Care Act - would hurt them and millions of other Americans, they lay on the sidewalk holding cardboard tombstones.

