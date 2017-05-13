George McCullough at Peruha cars burn on tracksHere are the top...
Heavy property loss developed and lives were endangered when three tank cars and two box cars were destroyed in a wreck on the W. & L. E. railroad about 10 miles east of Norwalk at 9 a.m. Sunday. It is believed that one of the wrecked cars left the track at a curve and that the fire was started by friction.
