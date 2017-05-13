George McCullough at Peruha cars burn on tracksHere are the top...

George McCullough at Peruha cars burn...

Heavy property loss developed and lives were endangered when three tank cars and two box cars were destroyed in a wreck on the W. & L. E. railroad about 10 miles east of Norwalk at 9 a.m. Sunday. It is believed that one of the wrecked cars left the track at a curve and that the fire was started by friction.

