Fund for Huron County announces 2017 spring grant awardsSalvation...

The Fund for Huron County's spring cycle of grants included a $2,100 grant to support the purchase of a replacement van for the Salvation Army; a $400 grant to Abigail Pregnancy Services for volunteer training; and a $5,000 grant in support of the New London-Greenwich Rail Trail, Inc. The new Salvation Army Norwalk van will ensure continued services for the individuals and families that depend on it for services like delivering groceries and prepared hot meals to clients. The grant to New London-Greenwich Rail Trail, Inc. will help that organization complete a matching grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the purchase and development of a seven-mile multipurpose recreational trail to connect New London and Greenwich.

