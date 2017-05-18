Fund for Huron County announces 2017 ...

Fund for Huron County announces 2017 spring grant awardsSalvation...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Fund for Huron County's spring cycle of grants included a $2,100 grant to support the purchase of a replacement van for the Salvation Army; a $400 grant to Abigail Pregnancy Services for volunteer training; and a $5,000 grant in support of the New London-Greenwich Rail Trail, Inc. The new Salvation Army Norwalk van will ensure continued services for the individuals and families that depend on it for services like delivering groceries and prepared hot meals to clients. The grant to New London-Greenwich Rail Trail, Inc. will help that organization complete a matching grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the purchase and development of a seven-mile multipurpose recreational trail to connect New London and Greenwich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese May 17 Light 13
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May 4 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC