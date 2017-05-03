Explaining the reasons for fire stati...

Explaining the reasons for fire station shortfall$845,000 is a worst-case estimatea Today at

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

I am writing to clarify the cost differences between the $3.5 million which was approved by voters to use from the capital investment trust fund and the estimated additional $845,000 which is to be borrowed and repaid through appropriations from the general capital improvement fund. The city of Norwalk does not have a professional architect on staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fuel storage in garage Tue Chris 1
Nicole beese Apr 20 Carrie 11
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr 6 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long (Oct '16) Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar (Oct '16) Oct '16 barfly101 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Huron County was issued at May 03 at 5:16PM EDT

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,750,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC