Dunkin' Donuts could be open as soon as SaturdayWhat are you looking...
Dunkin' Donuts, "America's all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods," will soon open their newest location at 333 Milan Road, Norwalk - in fact, it could be as early as this weekend. A Dunkin' Donuts representative told the Reflector the coffee shop was originally set to open Monday, but "delayed their opening."
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fuel storage in garage
|Tue
|Chris
|1
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
