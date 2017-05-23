Could be a wet holiday weekendRain in forecast Wednesday, Thursday,...
Forecasters are calling for a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday and a 60 percent chance on Sunday. Friday and Monday, however, are projected to have partly sunny skies, highs in the low 70s and little chance of rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|May 21
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC