'Complete team player' named Norwalk teacher of the yeara oeWe nominated ...
Lori Logan's co-workers describe her as an "amazing, first-rate" yet humble teacher who is innovative in the way she educates students. For those and many other reasons, Norwalk Middle School staff, parents and teachers nominated her as the Teacher of the Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|Sun
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|Sat
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC