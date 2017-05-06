'Complete team player' named Norwalk teacher of the yeara oeWe nominated ...

'Complete team player' named Norwalk ...

'Complete team player' named Norwalk teacher of the year

Lori Logan's co-workers describe her as an "amazing, first-rate" yet humble teacher who is innovative in the way she educates students. For those and many other reasons, Norwalk Middle School staff, parents and teachers nominated her as the Teacher of the Year.

