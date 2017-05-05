Colvin demands apology Former finance director angry over story in Reflector Today at
Norwalk Finance Director Douglas Colvin, flushed with anger, demanded an apology Tuesday night for an article in Tuesday's Reflector which he says has damaged his reputation as an accountant. Colvin said he is considering legal action against the Reflector and owner Dudley A. White Jr., who wrote a column about Norwalk's "money woes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|3 hr
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|Thu
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC