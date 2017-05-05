Colvin demands apology Former finance...

Colvin demands apology Former finance director angry over story in Reflector Today at

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Finance Director Douglas Colvin, flushed with anger, demanded an apology Tuesday night for an article in Tuesday's Reflector which he says has damaged his reputation as an accountant. Colvin said he is considering legal action against the Reflector and owner Dudley A. White Jr., who wrote a column about Norwalk's "money woes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... 3 hr Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) Thu norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
Nicole beese Apr 20 Carrie 11
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr 6 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC