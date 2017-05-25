City hit by worst storm of spring seasonHere are the top stories in...
Norwalk and the area were hit by the severest electrical storm of the season this morning at daybreak when nearly two inches of rain flooded streets, cellars and low-lying areas. Although the Norwalk Creek in recent weeks had been swollen with flood waters by the heavy rains, it rose to almost flood level stage after this morning's deluge and was expected to overflow its banks at particularly low points.
