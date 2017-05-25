City hit by worst storm of spring sea...

City hit by worst storm of spring seasonHere are the top stories in...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk and the area were hit by the severest electrical storm of the season this morning at daybreak when nearly two inches of rain flooded streets, cellars and low-lying areas. Although the Norwalk Creek in recent weeks had been swollen with flood waters by the heavy rains, it rose to almost flood level stage after this morning's deluge and was expected to overflow its banks at particularly low points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church... May 22 They cannot kill ... 2
Nicole beese May 21 Screw u 14
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May 4 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,449,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC