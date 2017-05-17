City gets senior center aid {firstparagraph~=""} May 17, 1967 Today at
The award of a $37,609 federal grant to open and operate a Senior Citizens Center in Norwalk was announced today by the Rev. T.G.S. Whitney, rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
