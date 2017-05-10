breaking Norwalk rapist sentenced to ...

breaking Norwalk rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk resident Kristofher Johnson apologized to the woman he kidnapped and raped before he was sentenced Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court. "I just wasn't in my right state of mind," the 24-year-old Johnson said before being sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and kidnapping charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May 4 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
Nicole beese Apr 20 Carrie 11
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC