breaking Norwalk rapist sentenced to 10 years in prison
Norwalk resident Kristofher Johnson apologized to the woman he kidnapped and raped before he was sentenced Wednesday in Huron County Common Pleas Court. "I just wasn't in my right state of mind," the 24-year-old Johnson said before being sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape and kidnapping charges.
