breaking Norwalk man charged after high-speed chase throughout Milan
A high-speed chase in Milan led to one man's arrest after cops pursued his vehicle throughout the village. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, officer James Blevins saw a dark-colored Mercury car run through a stop sign at the intersection of Broad and South Main streets, Milan police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|Mon
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|Sun
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC