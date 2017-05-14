breaking Crash injures 6, including 3 young children

The Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:10 a.m. Saturday. A 1997 Ford F150 pickup truck was northbound on Rome Greenwich Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the Ohio 162 intersection and collided with a west bound 2012 Dodge Caravan, troopers said.

