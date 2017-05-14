breaking Crash injures 6, including 3...

breaking Crash injures 6, including 3 young children

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:10 a.m. Saturday. A 1997 Ford F150 pickup truck was northbound on Rome Greenwich Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the Ohio 162 intersection and collided with a west bound 2012 Dodge Caravan, troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Sat Shelly 12
News Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor... May 7 Dr Reker s Bellhop 1
News 'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana... May 6 Mookie 1
Jensen Ott (Oct '09) May 4 norwalktownie2 2
Fuel storage in garage May 2 Chris 1
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr '17 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,795 • Total comments across all topics: 281,020,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC