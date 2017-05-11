Bohemian Wrapsody to open MondayJCPenney opening appliance wing at...
Bohemian Wrapsody will be opening its doors, and frozen yogurt machines Monday morning, but a few special customers have won the chance to attend a pre-opening over the weekend. Bohemian, located at 5 E. Main St. and owned by Ben and Kimberly Boss, announced on its Facebook page it will hold its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC