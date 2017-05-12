Area residents sentenced for felony c...

Area residents sentenced for felony crimesFentanyl dealer from...

Justin A. Zielinski, 27, most recently of 730 Hettle Road, Willard, pleaded guilty March 13 to trafficking in fentanyl. As part of the plea deal in Huron County Common Pleas Court, prosecutors dismissed one count of complicity to trafficking in buprenorphine/naloxone.

