Anna Little
"These veterans understood that God created us to be free, and that freedom is worth defending," the Norwalk High School sophomore said. Anna Little, 15, had three minutes to speak about God, the American Flag and/or the U.S. in a local and state speech competition: the Fraternal Order of Eagles' God, Flag and Country contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Nicole beese
|Sun
|Screw u
|14
|Men made strange discoveryHere are the top stor...
|May 7
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|1
|'Enough is enough'Sheriff and Willard city mana...
|May 6
|Mookie
|1
|Jensen Ott (Oct '09)
|May 4
|norwalktownie2
|2
|Fuel storage in garage
|May 2
|Chris
|1
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr '17
|people understand
|9
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC