Women invited to help build new Habit...

Women invited to help build new Habitat home in NorwalkNational Women ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Firelands Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's invite women to build alongside future homeowners during the 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6 through 14. Firelands Habitat is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide hosting Women Build projects during the week with support from Lowe's, a longtime partner in the event. "On Saturday, May 6, Firelands Habitat will celebrate National Women Build Day by raising the walls at our new house at 29 Spring St. in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicole beese Apr 20 Carrie 11
News Two arrested in task force, GPD bust - Apr 6 people understand 9
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar '17 FormerParatrooper 1
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec '16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long (Oct '16) Dec '16 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar (Oct '16) Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC