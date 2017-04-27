Women invited to help build new Habitat home in NorwalkNational Women ...
Firelands Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's invite women to build alongside future homeowners during the 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6 through 14. Firelands Habitat is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide hosting Women Build projects during the week with support from Lowe's, a longtime partner in the event. "On Saturday, May 6, Firelands Habitat will celebrate National Women Build Day by raising the walls at our new house at 29 Spring St. in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Apr 20
|Carrie
|11
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC