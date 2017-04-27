Women invited to help build new Habitat home in NorwalkNational Women ...

Firelands Habitat for Humanity and Lowe's invite women to build alongside future homeowners during the 10th annual National Women Build Week, May 6 through 14. Firelands Habitat is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide hosting Women Build projects during the week with support from Lowe's, a longtime partner in the event. "On Saturday, May 6, Firelands Habitat will celebrate National Women Build Day by raising the walls at our new house at 29 Spring St. in Norwalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.