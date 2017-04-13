Two injured in early-morning accidentAlcohol and controlled...

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Norwalk post is investigating the one-vehicle accident that occurred at 2:15 a.m. today at the intersection of Washington and River roads in Ridgefield Township. Shawntate F. Aaron, 39 of Sandusky, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala that failed to stop at the stop sign on River Road, troopers said.

