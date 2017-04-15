Truckers continue impressive spring with NOL winNorwalk remains...
The Norwalk Truckers continued to steam roll through the Northern Ohio League with a win over Sandusky on Friday improving their record to 8-1 overall and a nice 5-0 mark in the NOL. Jacob Coe competed in first singles for the first time breezing by Brien Haar 6-0 and 6-0 while Austin Brown cruised by Hunter Hayberger 6-0 and 6-0 in second singles.
