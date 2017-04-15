Threat of T'storms loomingProjected high will be in the 60s for every day next week. Today at
But, aside from that, the weather should be pleasant in Norwalk with highs in the 70s. The low tonight will be around 60, while Sunday's low will be a bit cooler at 46. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:47:32 a.m. and set at 8:12:28 p.m. And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:46:00 a.m. and set at 8:13:33 p.m. Today - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 18 mph.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Thu
|Williams
|9
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
