Threat of T'storms loomingProjected high will be in the 60s for every day next week. Today at

But, aside from that, the weather should be pleasant in Norwalk with highs in the 70s. The low tonight will be around 60, while Sunday's low will be a bit cooler at 46. On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:47:32 a.m. and set at 8:12:28 p.m. And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:46:00 a.m. and set at 8:13:33 p.m. Today - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 18 mph.

