Tennis Roundup | Truckers pound OntarioTruckers take match 5-0 Today at
Norwalk senior Andrew Herner blew through the competition in first singles defeating Jimmie Sorensen 6-1 and 6-4 while senior Evan Hohman took second singles over Rohan Joshi 7-6 and 6-4. Freshman Wyatt Brown took home the third singles win over Thomas Andrews 6-1 and 6-0.
