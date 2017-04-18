Sunny today, showers later in the weekHigh temperatures in the upper...
After a few pleasant days in which temperatures were near or above 70 in Norwalk, showers and slightly cooler weather are on tap for the rest of the week. On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:43:00 a.m. and set at 8:15:42 p.m. Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole beese
|Sun
|Mona
|10
|Two arrested in task force, GPD bust -
|Apr 6
|people understand
|9
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar '17
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
